Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor parade turns violent

On Republic Day every year, Connaught Place opens around 1 PM.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:28 PM

The busy Connaught Place is also seeing less footfall nowadays

Delhi's shopping hub Connaught Place (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital will remain closed Tuesday in view of the ongoing tractor parade by farmers which turned violent at some places in the city, the New Delhi Traders Association said.

Atul Bhargava, the President of the Association, said the Delhi Police has advised the commercial hub to remain closed in view of the agitation.

"The tractor parade has gone haywire. The farmers have already reached ITO. I spoke to Police Commissioner and it was advised the markets remain closed. We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down," he told PTI.

On Republic Day every year, Connaught Place opens around 1 PM.

"It is a day of peak sales for traders but safety of everyone is important so it is better to remain closed today," he said.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

 

