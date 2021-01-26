STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doorstep ration delivery plan in March, says Kejriwal

In cities like New York, the health infrastructure collapsed, but measures like home isolation prevented such a situation in Delhi, according to CM.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced distribution of free ration to 10 lakh non-ration card holders during the lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the eve of Republic Day,  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that Delhi government’s pro-poor initiative of providing ration at doorstep will be achieved by March this year.This comes at a time when there are reports of the scheme being forcefully pushed by the government and ration dealers are unhappy with the policy.“I am glad that by March this year, our dream initiative of doorstep delivery of ration will be launched. Neatly packed wheat or its flour and rice will be delivered to your homes. You will not have to go to shops and stand in queues.” 

“I think this will be a revolutionary step in changing the entire ration system,” said Chief Minister Kejriwal addressing the public at the Republic Day celebrations held at the Delhi secretariat. “A poor person in Delhi has to go to the ration shop, stand in queues, the shops are not open at times and the shopkeepers also behave badly with them. Sometimes, he doesn’t get his fair share of ration” added CM.

However, ration dealers are opposed to the scheme, and recently Rozi Roti Adhikar, a social organisation wrote to chief minister expressing concern over the Delhi government’s proposal on home delivery of rations. The organisation alleged the proposal for home delivery of rations which will be a departure from the existing system was being pushed through without any public consultation, disclosure of relevant information, awareness creation and without any piloting of delivery mechanism.  

Speaking on a wide range of topics, the CM presented a report card of his government’s achievements in last few years. Delhi faced an extreme level of the pandemic, but its health system did not collapse due to “reforms” in recent years and better management. “The people of Delhi and the Delhi government have collectively strengthened the health infrastructure which is why Delhi’s health system was intact even after a severe Corona outbreak” added the chief minister. In cities like New York, the health infrastructure collapsed, but measures like home isolation prevented such a situation in Delhi, according to CM.

