HC pulls up SDMC for not requisitioning educators in schools

Justice Najmi Waziri said the authorities should show better alacrity for people who need special care but their conduct displays callous negligence for such citizens.

Published: 26th January 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday pulled up the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on it for not sending to the DSSSB the requisition of over 1100 vacant posts of special educators in the schools run by the civic body.

The court noted that on December 18, 2020, the corporation was directed to expedite the process and urgently send the requisition to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) so that the process for recruitment can be initiated and it was granted three weeks to do so. However, even after over four weeks today, the corporation has not sent requisition to DSSSB for initiation of the process, the HC said.

“For this the corporation shall pay Rs 25,000 to the petitioner within two weeks. Should the requisition not be sent in two weeks, the commissioner of SDMC shall file a personal affidavit explaining the reasons and shall be present before the court on the next date of hearing on February 10,” the judge said.The HC questioned the corporation for not recruiting special educators and not filling 1132 vacant posts. “These children need special care and need and that special care comes from teachers who are trained in it,” it observed.

The HC was hearing a contempt petition by the NGO Social Jurist against the Delhi government, DSSSB and MCDs to ensure zero teacher vacancy in schools. The contempt petition was filed following orders of a division bench regarding the initiation of recruitment to fill up. The high court passed the order in a fresh application filed by NGO’s counsel Ashok Agarwal.

With PTI inputs

