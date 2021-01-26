STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

R-Day theatre special

Aadyam is an initiative, helmed by the Aditya Birla Group, supporting the theatre space in India.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A from Aadyam’s Bandish 20 20,000Hz

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Today, Aadyam launches the final masterpiece of their digital edition — Bandish 20-20,000Hz — setting the tone for R-Day celebrations. Crusading through a musical path with a touch of humour, it tells the audiences how artistes have always been ‘bound’ and always faced bandish through social media trolls, threats, political bans or social exclusions. 

The cast consists of Anubha Fatehpuria, Danish Hussain, Harsh Khurana, Hitesh Bhojraj, Ipshita Singh Chakraborty and Nivedita Bhargava, while Shubha Mudgal lends her musical prowess as the music director.

Aadyam is an initiative, helmed by the Aditya Birla Group, supporting the theatre space in India. “Bandish is a story of two singers — a nautanki singer and a baithak (classical) singer — who come face-to-face in the green room and relive their glory days, sharing witty anecdotes. Each anecdote is accompanied by a musical and a dance number, and is an exploration into time and seeing things with a revived and revised perspective,” says Director Purva Naresh. In a free-wheeling chat, she tells us: 

Why call the play Bandish 20-20000 Hz?
Bandish means restrictions as well as a musical composition. 20-20000 Hz is the range at which the human ear can hear, and whether you can hear 20 Hz or not depends on the level of noise around you. The title represents the restrictions imposed on musicians and the level of ‘noise’ around determining whether we can hear this or not.

What’s the significance of staging the play on Republic Day?
R-Day is the ideal day. In the play, a character asks whether we achieved Independence when it was announced or when we got our Constitution. Because till then, we were considered a dominion state. He points out the relevance of the Constitution to India’s Independence. In the play, we have two very special songs composed by Shubha Mudgal that celebrate swaraj. She has also composed a nazm by Kaifi Azmi, which is about Gandhi and Jinnah’s meeting, and it is exquisite. 

What makes you say it is a ‘figurative comparison between the lives of artistes from the pre-Independence era and the contemporary ones’? 
Before Independence, freedom meant freedom from the ‘outsiders’, but post-Independence, it means many things, and at times asking for that freedom can ‘label’ you. Also, while technological advancement is about making things easier and more accessible to people, it can also polarise people. Things go awry at such times, and then we need to wake up and smell the bad news.

How is an online show different from a live performance?
It changes the performance. But then the camera brings another level of awareness and consciousness for the actor and that too changes the performance in a good way. For the director, the task of translating the play into another format is so absorbing that at times you forget but never for too long. 
The audience is half the magic. We miss them. The power of the collective, the idea of arriving at a moment as a unit, many becoming one through an emotion or a thought... that’s the magic. But online shows have their own boons more so during the pandemic.

How was working with a doyen like Shubha Mudgal?
I have known Shubhaji since my student days, and learnt a lot from her lecture-demonstrations because she has a wholesome approach to music and does not compartmentalise it. She has immense knowledge. With this play, she didn’t just help me with the compositions but also with the research and the stories. She fully understands what the script needs, and doesn’t need much explanation. 

AT: Paytm Insider 
ON: January 26, 30 & 31

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandish 20-20000Hz Aadyam special court
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp