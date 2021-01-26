Snarls expected, Anand Vihar ISBT closed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy traffic jams and snarls are expected due to route diversions in place due to the Republic Day event and the tractor rally by agitating farmers. Commuters in national capital have been advised to avoid certain routes and check the traffic advisory before stepping out on Tuesday.

The farmers will take out a mega tractor march on several major routes in the city as wells roads connecting Delhi to neighbouring states such as Haryana and UP. Joint CP operations (Traffic) Meeenu Chaudhary advised the public to avoid the route of Kisan tractor rally and keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through traffic police helpline, electronic or social media.

The interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure in view of the proposed tractor parade by farmers protesting the Centre’s new farm laws, officials said. Further, commercial vehicles, interstate and local buses will be restricted on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road.