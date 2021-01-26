Vigil increased at power stations after threat from Khalistani group

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of possible attempts to disrupt power supply in Delhi on Republic Day by farmers, adequate security arrangements have been made at power substations to handle any eventuality. Power distribution companies have also set up quick reactions and patrolling teams to keep a close watch on its installations.

The security at power substations has been tightened following a threat from banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) about a couple of days ago. The pro-Khalistani secessionist had called upon farmers to cut off electricity supply to the national capital on Republic Day. Senior police officials said that patrolling in the city has been intensified and teams are keeping a vigil to thwart any attempt to create unrest.

“Heavy and adequate police deployment will remain in place along the routes of farmers tractor march. Security has also been tightened at the power grid and substations. And also other preventive measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident. We are also keeping a close eye on Twitter handles of extremist groups trying to spread hatred,” said a senior police official.

According to one of the discoms—Tata Power-DDL, all installations are regularly monitored by our security and patrolling teams and they are fully prepared to thwart any incident.“In reference to the recent intelligence reports received by the Delhi Police of terrorist outfits to attack the discoms and plunge the capital city into darkness on Republic Day; we want to assure our consumers that all safety precautions have been undertaken by the company to prevent any untoward incident,” said Siddharth Singh, Corporate Affairs head, Tata Power-DDL.

The BSES, in a statement, said that they are committed to reliable and uninterrupted power supply to Delhi and are working closely with the authorities, including the police.“Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and additional manpower have been pressed into service. Security control room is in constant touch with the teams deployed on the ground to take a real-time stock of the ground situation. Senior discom officials are closely monitoring the arrangements to ensure smooth power supply during the Republic Day,” said BSES spokesperson.