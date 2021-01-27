STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to 24-year-old man in five cases

It further said the accused has neither been named in the FIR nor are there any specific allegations against him.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to a 24-year old man in five cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year, saying there was a serious doubt on the credibility of two police witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav allowed the bail pleas of Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety each in the cases related to alleged vandalism and burning properties during the riots in Gokalpuri area.

The court said though the beat officers of the police had allegedly seen the accused indulging in riots, they waited till the recording of their statements by the police to name and identify Azad.

"Being police officials, what stopped them from reporting the matter then and there in the police station or to bring the same in the knowledge of higher police officers. This cast a serious doubt on the credibility of two police witnesses," it said in its similar order passed in the cases.

It further said the accused has neither been named in the FIR nor are there any specific allegations against him.

It noted that Azad was arrested in the case after a lapse of about 50 days from the date of the incident though he was already in jail in another case wherein he allegedly made disclosure statement about his involvement in the case in hand.

The court further said no CCTV footage of the incident has been placed on record by the police.

It directed the accused not to tamper with evidence and to install the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

During the hearing, Azad's counsel claimed he has been falsely implicated in the matter and has nothing to do with the alleged offence.

The police's Special Public Prosecutor D K Bhatia opposed the bail applications saying the accused was allegedly present at the spot of the incident with an unlawful assembly which had indulged in vandalism, chanting slogans against a particular community, stone pelting and putting shops and houses on fire.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp