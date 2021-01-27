STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers' protest: Tricolour sanctity not violated in Red Fort breach

Farmers broke barricades and entered Red Fort despite the presence of police personnel, who were significantly outnumbered.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers and their supporters hoist the Nishan Sahib on the ramparts of the Red Fort after they forcibly entered the 17th century monument in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Farmers and their supporters hoist the Nishan Sahib on the ramparts of the Red Fort after they forcibly entered the 17th century monument in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Nikita Sharma and Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The very spot in Red Fort where Prime Ministers have addressed India on Independence Day from, became a centre of unwanted attention on Republic Day. Agitating farmers barged into Red Fort and hoisted the Nishan Sahib, which is a symbol of the Sikh religion. It was seen fluttering a few metres away from the Tricolour.

Visuals of the incident and the Flag Code of India, 2002 — which governs the display of the national flag — made it clear that the Tricolour was not disrespected.  The mast where protesters hoisted the Nishan Sahib was empty. 

According to the Flag Code, no other flag should be placed higher than or above or alongside the national flag. Visuals showed that the Tricolour continued to remain hoisted on top of the iconic Red Fort, which is a UNESCO world heritage site.

The incident came in for criticism from several quarters, with some describing it as an “assault” on the national flag. “Red Fort is a symbol of the dignity of our democracy. The farmers should have stayed away from it. I condemn the violation of this dignity. It is sad and unfortunate,” said Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Patel.

ALSO READ | Didn't remove tricolour, was only 'symbolic protest': Actor Deep Sidhu amid outrage over flag incident

Farmers broke barricades and entered Red Fort despite the presence of police personnel, who were significantly outnumbered. Some of the tractors were parked on the ground in the front of the monument and people could be heard raising slogans from the top of the fort.

Officials said it was a security breach, as agitating farmers had crossed around half a dozen barricades to reach the flagpole at the Lahore Gate ramparts, which was being manned by Delhi Police, CISF and a private security agency.

Paramjeet Singh Katyal, of Jai Kisan Andolan led by Yogendra Yadav, said: “The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha was not involved in this. It was done by miscreants and associations like Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti and some government agencies.” He alleged it was done in a planned manner to brand them Khalistanis. 

ALSO READ | Delhi tractor parade: ‘Symbolic victory’ for many Red Fort marchers 

“To an extent, it happened the way the government wanted it to happen. We are criticising whatever has happened. I have been a part of several movements since the one started by Anna Hazare. And I have never seen people enter the fort. Moreover, it’s not easy to enter Red Fort.” 

Controversy over flag hoisted at Red Fort

Social media was abuzz with many claiming that protesters hoisted Khalistan flag at the historic monument. It was later pointed out that the flag in question is the Nishan Sahib. A religious flag of the Sikhs, the Nishan Sahib has the ‘khanda’ (two-edged dagger) insignia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red fort tractor parade Delhi tractor rally Republic Day farmers protest
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp