STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

SC stays order summoning BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, others on defamation complaint by Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has filed a complaint against the two BJP leaders and others for allegedly levelling defamatory allegations against him.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta. The proceedings against the BJP leaders were initiated based on a complaint by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia. 

On December 17, 2020, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the petitions by MP Tiwari and MLA Gupta challenging trial court order issuing summons to them in the defamation case filed by Sisodia. High Court Justice Anu Malhotra dismissed the petitions that challenged trial court order issuing summons to them. The petitioners had also sought quashing of an order passed by Rouse Avenue Court on November 28, 2019. 

​ALSO READ | Petitions of Delhi BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta in defamation case dismissed

Sisodia had filed a defamation case against Tiwari, BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, BJP MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for making allegations regarding his (Sisodia’s) involvement in Rs 2,000-crore corruption in the construction of classrooms for Delhi government schools.

Sisodia, in the defamation case, stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and severally were false, defamatory and derogatory, and intended to damage his reputation. If convicted, the offence entails a punishment of up to two years, or with fine or both.

Bench of CJI grants  relief to petitioners

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde agreed to hear the pleas filed by Tiwari and Gupta who have challenged the Delhi High Court’s December 17 last year verdict which had upheld the November 28, 2019 summoning order passed by the trial court

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Manish Sisodia Manoj Tiwari aap Manish Sisodia defamation case
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp