Delhi court suspends two-year jail term awarded to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the directions on an appeal filed against an order of a magisterial court that had handed over the punishment to Bharti on January 23.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Somnath Bharti (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to Aam Admi Party (MLA) Somnath Bharti, a Delhi court on Thursday suspended two years jail term awarded to him by a magisterial court for assaulting AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the directions on an appeal filed by the MLA against the magisterial court’s order that had handed over the punishment on January 23. The special court said that the appeal was going to take substantial time. The court directed Bharti to pay a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of like amount. The magisterial court had also imposed a fine of `one lakh on Bharti.

The court, however, had granted him bail to enable him to file an appeal against his conviction before superior court. Advocate Mohd Irshad filed the appeal on behalf of Bharti. According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016 Bharti, along with his around 300 associates broke the fence of a boundary wall of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, with an earth mover for creating an access to the institute.

The court had convicted Bharti for various offences punishable under IPC, including Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 147 (rioting). It also held Bharti guilty under section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to the Public Property Act. The offences carried a maximum punishment of five year.

The court, however, had acquitted Bharti’s associates and co-accused — Jagat Saini, Dileep Jha, Sandeep Sonu and Rakesh Pandey — citing lack of evidence against them. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by R S Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS. Bharti had told the court that witnesses deposed falsely against him in order to falsely implicate him in the present case. 

