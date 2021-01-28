STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi tractor parade violence: AAP and BJP blame each other, Congress raps cops for misguiding

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said the Delhi Police and the AAP government poorly handled the farmers’ rally.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:32 AM

Security personnel stand guard near barricades set up across a road at farmers protest site at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The violent clashes during the farmers’ tractor parade in the capital became a new flashpoint among political parties on Wednesday, with the AAP and BJP blaming each other for inciting the farmers, while the Congress attacked both for fuelling protestors’ sentiments. 

“Yesterday, the entire country witnessed how central agencies and BJP people infiltrated the farmers’ protest and instigated the violence. The BJP government was behind yesterday’s shameful Red Fort incident,” said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. 

Targeting Amrinder Singh, he said: “The Punjab CM is maligning the AAP on the instruction of BJP because we exposed his nexus. Today, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and the Punjab CM have claimed a person named Amrik Singh, who was also behind the violence, is from AAP; he is neither a member nor an office bearer of AAP. Amrik is a confidante of BJP MP Sunny Deol and close to the top leadership of both the BJP and SAD,” Chadha claimed.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the AAP was involved in the violence. “On one side, the soldiers of the country were performing excellently on the Rajpath, on the other side, there were scenes of shaming democracy and flogging. The people of the AAP had joined the miscreants and were trying to instigate them,” said Gupta. 

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said the Delhi Police and the AAP government poorly handled the farmers’ rally. “The police were acting at the behest of the Union Home Ministry, and it was evident from how they reacted to the rally. The route of the tractor rally was drawn up beforehand. Many of those young people, who participated in the rally, were new to Delhi and had no idea about the rally route. It was the duty of the police to properly guide them on the designated route, but instead, they tried to use force on the farmers,” Kumar said.

