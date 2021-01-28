STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi’s daily COVID tally touches 9-month low

The fewer infections could also be because of the low number of testing – 29,855 – conducted on the previous day (Republic Day’s holiday).

COVID Vaccine

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a long span of over nine months, the daily Covid tally in Delhi slumped to fewer than 100 cases on Wednesday, with 96 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours.  The case positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.32 per cent. Nine more Covid deaths were also reported on the day. 

The fewer infections could also be because of the low number of testing – 29,855 – conducted on the previous day (Republic Day’s holiday). The city at present has 1,501 active cases while number of containment zones stands at 1,639.

“For the first time, less than 100 cases in the last 10 months. Lowest 37 hospital admissions, including 12 persons from outside Delhi. Wear mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe (sic),” tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Meanwhile, more than 6,500 healthcare workers received Covid vaccine shots on Wednesday in the second week of the vaccination drive, with a turnout of 80 per cent. The targeted number for vaccination was 8,100. “Today 6,545 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine,  and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 12 persons,” a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

On Monday, 7,408 healthcare workers had got the jabs, with a turnout of over 91 per cent, the highest till date. As per data shared by officials, 11 of the 12 minor cases of AEFI were reported at centres where Covishield shots were administered, and one at a centre where Covaxin shots were administered.

