STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 8,200 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi, 77 per cent turnout recorded

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin is being administered at the remaining six facilities in Delhi.

Published: 28th January 2021 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial after the virtual launch of the vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

The government maintains that till date, no case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination. (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 8,200 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the second week of the vaccination drive as the city recorded a turnout of more than 77 per cent.

After a sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off on January 16, the inoculation drive has picked up pace in the last several days.

The targeted number for vaccination on January 28 was 10,600, officials said.

"Today, 8,244 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 15 people," a senior health department official said.

Also, 100 or more healthcare workers were vaccinated at 34 sites, including 10 Delhi government hospitals.

The number of those vaccinated at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital stood at 110, while 79 people were given the shot at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), the officials said.

On Monday, 7,408 healthcare workers had received the jab, with a turnout of over 91 per cent, the highest till date.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

On the second scheduled day, the figures stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target).

The sharp fall came after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported on the first day of the drive.

The count on the third scheduled day was much higher -- 4,936 (48 per cent).

Counselling sessions conducted over the past few days and the option to get vaccinated in advance even if the scheduled date is later have helped in ramping up the numbers, a doctor said.

The government maintains that till date, no case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination.

According to official data, the district-wise distribution of 15 AEFI cases on Thursday was: Central Delhi (1), East Delhi (0), New Delhi (1), North Delhi (0), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (2), Shahdara (3), South Delhi (2), South East Delhi (2), South West Delhi (1) and West Delhi (3).

While 14 of these cases were reported from sites where Covishield shots were administered, one was from a centre where Covaxin shots were administered, the data showed.

The vaccine is to be administered in Delhi on four scheduled days of the week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Other regular vaccination work will be carried out on the remaining days.

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin is being administered at the remaining six facilities in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Vaccination
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp