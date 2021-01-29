EWS scholarship exam to be held on February 28

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The exam to select beneficiaries of the Central government’s National Means-cum-merit Scholarship scheme for class VIII students belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) will be held on February 28.

The successful students will be provided a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for four years. The students whose parental income is less than Rs 1.5 lakh per annum are eligible to attempt the exam.

According to officials, students of class VIII in government, government-aided and municipal schools, who have passed class VII exam with 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade, can appear in the selection test.

“The scholarship will be provided on a yearly basis to the regular students in class IX and will be renewed for class X, XI and XII subsequently. Thus the scholarship will be for a maximum period of four years. The amount of scholarship will be Rs 12,000 per annum,” said an official.

The official said that 15 per cent of the total scholarships would be reserved for SC category students and 7.5 per cent for the ST category. Reservation for the OBC category is 27 per cent while 4 per cent of scholarships will be for children with disabilities.

Cut-off set at 40%

There will be two papers, each containing 90 questions. The students must pass both the tests with at latest 40 per cent marks in aggregate

Register till February 13

Schools can register names of eligible candidates on DoE’s website www.edudel.nic.in. The registration, will continue till February 13