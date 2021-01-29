Farmers protests: Section 144 imposed in Ghazipur as Delhi border drama continues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tension continued to prevail at two main protest sites as additional police personnel were deployed at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders — the three main sites where farmers have been protesting the Centre’s new farm laws — as a preventive measure. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed. The Delhi Police has also imposed section 144 at Ghazipur border as it is trying to vacate the protest sites.

The protestors were on Thursday morning removed from Chilla border. Police is also making arrangement to remove protestors from Tikri and Singhu borders – protesting site which was home for thousands of farmers from the last 60 days. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad District administration has also issued notice to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait to vacate by Thursday night or force will be used to remove them.

At Singhu and Nazafgarh, many residents and locals came in support of Delhi Police and raised slogans against farmers protest. The protesters took a march and raised slogans saying remove the hooligans and anti-nationals. People from east Delhi also complained of internet services being suspended at Ghazipur and adjoining areas. Commuters faced hardship on NH-24 on Thursday evening due to massive traffic jam following the closure of the Ghazipur border, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform about the closure of the border. “Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg,” it tweeted.

Traffic was heavy on NH-24 from Ghazipur border to Akshardham.