STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers protests: Section 144 imposed in Ghazipur as Delhi border drama continues

Ghaziabad District administration has also issued notice to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait to vacate by Thursday night or force will be used to remove them.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

On Thursday protesting site at Ghazipur border wore a deserted look.

On Thursday protesting site at Ghazipur border wore a deserted look. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tension continued to prevail at two main protest sites as  additional police personnel were deployed at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders — the three main sites where farmers have been protesting the Centre’s new farm laws — as a preventive measure. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed. The Delhi Police has also imposed section 144 at Ghazipur border as it is trying to vacate the protest sites.

The protestors were on Thursday morning removed from Chilla border. Police is also making arrangement to remove protestors from Tikri and Singhu borders – protesting site which was home for thousands of farmers from the last 60 days. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad District administration has also issued notice to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait to vacate by Thursday night or force will be used to remove them.

At Singhu and Nazafgarh, many residents and locals came in support of Delhi Police and raised slogans against farmers protest. The protesters took a march and raised slogans saying remove the hooligans and anti-nationals. People from east Delhi also complained of internet services being suspended at Ghazipur and adjoining areas. Commuters faced hardship on NH-24 on Thursday evening due to massive traffic jam following the closure of the Ghazipur border, officials said. 

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform about the closure of the border. “Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg,” it tweeted. 
Traffic was heavy on NH-24 from Ghazipur border to Akshardham. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghazipur Farmers protests section 144 Delhi Police Tractor parade Republic Day violence
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp