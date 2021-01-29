STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi government for farmers

Published: 29th January 2021 01:55 PM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against three recent farm laws of the Centre, to check the arrangements made for them by the city government.

Talking to reporters, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the farmers' protest has full support of the Delhi government.

"The AAP supports the protesting farmers and I have come here to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government. I have checked the arrangements of drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities for the farmers," he said.

Sisodia said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked for basic amenities.

"On the orders of the chief minister, the arrangements were made at night," he said.

The Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesting farmers on Thursday night to vacate the UP Gate protest site, but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but will not end the stir.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

More farmers are joining in from western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, following an emotional appeal made by Tikait, who has defiantly held his ground.

Tension prevailed at the protest site throughout Thursday as police and paramilitary forces in anti-riot gear conducted flag marches on either side of it.

However, excess forces were removed later at night.

