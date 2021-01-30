A head for business

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

It’s a story that began from where so many others did over the past hear, with the unfolding of a pandemic. Gurugram-based Sambaran Mitra, ‘Chef Baron’ to his friends and followers, was a culinary consultant, former executive chef, and all around food guy, but amidst a global shutdown his business, like that of so many others, wasn’t exactly booming.

“I had an offset smoker lying around at home and one day prepared some meats for friends and family. They exhorted me to make that food available to the public, something my partner Pooja had been urging me to do anyway, and so I took the plunge,” says the 42-year-old.

And so Meathead launched in June, beginning as a Gurugram-only delivery of pork products, produced by hand. Today, Meathead delivers across Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru, a smorgasbord of pork and buff products, all still prepared by the same pair of hands. “It’s pretty much a one-man show. I prepare all the products by myself, and tend to the several smokers that are now needed to cater to the demand, so I’ve not had a single day off since June of last year,” says the chef, who processes around 100kg of raw meats a week all by himself.

After having launched a second production kitchen in Goa last December to cater to the southern cities, Mitra divides his time betwixt Goa and Gurugram, processing every order by himself. “I have had to hire a small logistics team in Mumbai to handle the deliveries and stuff for the South, but in Delhi-NCR and Kolkata, I have been running things single-handedly, from kitchen to doorstep,” he explains, adding that he uses third-party vendors like WeFast, Swiggy Genie, and others, for last-mile delivery.

Having worked in and with restaurants his entire life, Mitra is now looking towards the retail side of things. “Because I have been part of the industry and then had my own company that consulted on the different aspects of it, I know the ways a food business can go wrong, even for no fault of its own, like late deliveries or wrong orders being given: factors a chef has no control over.

So even though I later began consulting businesses where things were going wrong, with Meatheads I don’t want to get into that hassle. I just want to provide the best possible ingredients I can, and that’s it,” asserts the now full-time smoker, adding that while he started Meatheads almost as a fluke, these are thoughts that he’d been marinating in his head for quite a while.

That also explains his one-man show so far. “At the moment I have reached my production capacity and limit, I can literally not do any more but more and more orders are coming in. I upgraded operations once, from that single smoker to multiple smokers across two geographies. To expand the scale beyond that will need some angel investors,” he concludes. We have a feeling he might blow the house down to let his particular pigs in.