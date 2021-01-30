STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After MP and UP, now Delhi Police files case against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai, others

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Published: 30th January 2021 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has filed a case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, The Caravan and others for allegedly misleading public regarding the death of a protester at ITO during the violence on Republic Day, officials said on Saturday.

The case has been registered at the IP Estate police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials had said.

Madhya Pradesh police have also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Tharoor and the six journalists over their 'misleading' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

