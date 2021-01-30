STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bypoll battle gains pace as BJP forms ground teams

Not all party leaders confident of big success given the ‘poor’ functioning of municipal bodies due to financial crisis and salary delays

Published: 30th January 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has set up teams to prepare the ground for ensuring victory in the bypolls to five municipal wards next month. However, not all party leaders are confident of a big success given the “poor” functioning of the municipal bodies, mainly due to the Covid-induced financial crisis and delay in salary disbursement to their employees.

A senior functionary of the BJP’s Delhi unit, who is privy to the matter, said that in-charge for each ward has been appointed and the process to identify workers for door-to-door outreach is underway.  “Apart from appointing in-charge and co-in-charge for each ward, two top office bearers of the districts in which the wards fall, have been given responsibility to supervise the polls. Further, booth-level teams of 5 to 21 ground-level workers are being formed to contact each household,” said the senior leader.   

By-elections in five municipal wards — Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh North of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) and Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar of East Delhi Municipal Corporation — will take place on February 28. Four municipal wards had fallen vacant after the councillors from these got elected to the Delhi Assembly in the 2020 elections.  All of them were from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Shalimar Bagh North is vacant since the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Another BJP leader said even though the party should contest the by-elections with full zeal and confidence, it shouldn’t connect the results to the full-fledged municipal polls scheduled early next year. “Four seats were already with the AAP, where victory is unlikely for us this time too because of the demography and presence of decisive minority community votes. If we manage to retain Shalimar Bagh North we should be satisfied with that.

Given the anti-incumbency and poor functioning of the corporations and delay in salary disbursement, it will be difficult to wrest seats from the AAP,” he said. The BJP has been ruling three Municipal Corporations in Delhi since 2012. The party was also in power in erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from 2007 to 2012. Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress on Friday formed committees for each ward to pick candidates. “They will interact with prospective candidates and shortlist the names,” said a Congress leader. 

Four sitting seats of AAP, one of BJP go to polls
Four municipal wards had fallen vacant after the councillors got elected to the Delhi Assembly in the 2020 elections. All of them were from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Shalimar Bagh North is vacant since the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket
 

