Daily count sees marginal rise with 249 new Covid cases

NEW DELHI: The daily Covid tally in the national capital recorded a marginal rise on Friday after dropping down to double digits earlier this week. As many as 249 new cases were reported on the day, raising the Covid positivity rate to 0.42 per cent. According to the daily health bulletin by the Delhi government, total number of cases in the city stood at 6,34,773 as on Friday.

The fresh cases were confirmed out of 58,725 tests conducted the previous day. Of the total tests conducted, a total of 31,093 were RT-PCR and 27,632 were Rapid Antigen Tests. The total number of tests conducted in the national capital has already crossed one crore-mark. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hailed the milestone as a “new record”.

For the past six days, Delhi’s daily cases had remained below the 200-mark. From January 18 to 23 the daily cases in the city stood at 199, 96, 157, 148, 185 and 197. Covid-related death toll in the city mounted to 10,841 after six more fatalities were reported on Friday. The load of active cases is witnessing a downfall and there are only 1,551 cases, of which 583 are in home isolation.