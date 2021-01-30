STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police recover envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy from blast site: Sources

Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava said that the force has registered a case and its Special Cell has started investigating the matter.

A low-intensity explosion happened near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An envelop addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of a minor IED blast near the mission in Delhi on Friday, sources said.

They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials, but did not divulge any further details including content of the note.

"The envelope has been recovered from the blast site," a source said.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast in the very high-security zone.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

