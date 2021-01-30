Farmers form security cordon at Singhu hotspot

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having received threats from ‘locals’, about 500 young farmers and students created a security force of their own to protect women and the elderly at Singhu Border late on Friday. About 200 anti-farmer protesters claiming to be ‘local villagers’ vandalised tents, camps, washing machines, langar and burned blankets and mattresses inside the women farmers’ camp.

“There are thousands of farmers here including women, children and the elderly. Ever since the Red Fort incident, we innocent farmers who never crossed the border are being threatened by local goons. To protect fellow farmers, women and children, a special security team has been formed to guard the area at night,” said Juvraj Singh, a 22-year-old student of Institute of Global Studies, Amritsar.

The youngsters will do this in batches. “They said they would attack between midnight and 3am. Everyone will be awake all night to stop any such attempt,” added Juvraj. Bhola Singh from Punjab said: “Why are we being called Khalistanis and terrorists? Do we look like that? We are protesting here peacefully for two months, you cannot remove us for violence in which we did not take part.”

They also believe there is a conspiracy to derail the agitation against farm laws. “I am a retired army officer. The violence that took place on January 26 was planted by BJP and Central government to malign us. Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidana are BJP leaders, not farmers.