STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

In highest vaccination in a day, 8774 people get jabs against coronavirus in Delhi

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the vaccines first.

Published: 30th January 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

There were 43 centres where 100 per cent or more vaccination was achieved. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 8,774 people were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday, the highest daily figure since the vaccination started on January 16, officials said.

Ten cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.

A total of 8,774 people out of a target of 10,600 were administered vaccine at 106 centres.

Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, said a senior Delhi government officer.

"The vaccination percentage was 82.77 per cent. The highest percentage was recorded on Monday 91.5 per cent, but in terms of number today's figure is the highest," he said.

When the vaccination percentage was 91.5, the target was 8,100 people as 81 centres were functional then, he said.

ALSO WATCH:

There were 43 centres where 100 per cent or more vaccination was achieved.

These included 13 centres set up at Delhi government hospitals, officials said.

Out of 8,774 people who were administered vaccine on Saturday, 8,378 received Covishield and 396 Covaxin, showed official figures.

Seven persons who were administered Covishield showed AEFI while three persons given Covaxin developed it, data showed.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the vaccines first.

The priority group who will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held on four days a week, barring Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in Delhi COVID 19 Vaccination Delhi Government
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp