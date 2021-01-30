Delhi Transport Minister Gahlot directs officials to net stray leopard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the forest and wildlife department to press a rescue team into service to capture the leopard that has apparently strayed into the Najafgarh area. Gahlot, who is also the Najafgarh MLA, appealed to the local residents not to panic and attack the animal if they come across it.

On Thursday, a video of the wild cat had appeared in which the feline was seen roaming outside a house and a temple in a neighbourhood in Najafgarh area. As the news spread, a team of the forest department was sent to the village. However, the forest officials had found no pug marks. The chief warden of the forest and wildlife department and area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) were also informed.

“The leopard was spotted at different locations in the area and has created panic among the local residents. A letter was written to the department and the SDM in this regard on January 28. However, the animal has not been captured yet. It may cause harm to properties and public at large. Therefore it is requested to engage a rescue team to catch the leopard at the earliest so that any untoward incident can be prevented,” said a letter sent to the chief warden by the secretary of the minister.

The letter was shared by Gahlot on Twitter. According to an official, the forest rangers and other field staff have been already alerted after the report. Leopards have frequently been seen straying into the national capital and adjoining satellite towns, including Gururgram and Noida, and also along the Yamuna flood plains.

In December 2019, a leopard was seen in a residential colony in Ashok Vihar Phase 2, triggering panic among residents. Earlier in August 2018, another big cat was spotted on Karni Singh Road near Asola forest. In December 2016, a leopard was captured from Yamuna Biodiversity Park in North Delhi. It was later released in another state.