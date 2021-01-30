STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visits blast site near Israel Embassy

The Delhi Police said that the improvised explosive device (IED) went off at 5.05 pm and no one was injured and there was no damage to any property.

Published: 30th January 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 12:39 PM

Security personnel stand guard after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An investigation team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday visited the blast site near the Israeli Embassy to collect more evidence as part of its ongoing probe, sources said.

They said the forensic experts have also collected some samples from the crime scene that will ascertain the chemical composition used in the low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED).

Official sources said ball bearings seized from the spot were found scattered on the ground and the impact of the explosion was felt within a radius of 20-25 metres.

The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital.

No one was injured.

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said.

A case has been registered and the Delhi Police's Special Cell is investigating the matter.

A 10-member team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had on Friday visited the blast site and collected residues which include metallic swab and ball bearings.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava too had visited the site in the evening and took stock of the situation.

All materials seized from the spot have been handed over to the investigating officer of the Delhi Police, a source said.

"We are yet to receive the samples collected from the spot. Once the investigating officer submits the samples conclusively, we will be sending them to our explosives team. Only a chemical test will help us identify the exact composition of the samples," FSL sources said.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

Investigators have scanned footage retrieved from CCTV cameras installed nearby and spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion, sources said.

The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations.

