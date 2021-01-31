STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police covers blast site near Israeli Embassy with tent to prevent tampering

Sources said that police also faced some challenges in collecting video footage as most CCTV cameras in the area were not functional at the time of incident.

Published: 31st January 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi.

Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday covered the blast site near the Israeli Embassy here with a white-coloured tent to prevent the spot from being tampered with as the adjacent road opened for traffic, officials said.

Sources said that probe agencies are covering all angles, however, they have not identified any suspect yet. The APJ Abdul Kalam Road, which was closed for nearly two days after the IED blast on Friday, has been opened for general traffic now.

The sources said that police also faced some challenges in collecting video footage as most CCTV cameras in the area were not functional at the time of incident. They said that the material used in the bomb will be known after the report of the forensic science laboratory.

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said. A case has been registered and the Delhi Police's Special Cell is investigating the matter.

The letter written in English mentioned the names of Gen Qassem Soleimani, the then head of Iran's elite Quds Force who was killed in a US air strike in January 2020, and Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizad, who played a crucial role in the country's nuclear programme and was assassinated near Tehran in November the same year, they said.

According to sources, police have questioned some persons including a few Iranian nationals and a cab driver who dropped two persons near the blast site just before the explosion. The details of foreigners who came to Delhi recently are being examined.

Teams from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the NSG and Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the spot for post-blast analysis on Saturday. A senior officer said that NBDC's findings will be shared with the police team investigating the case.

Investigating agencies are checking Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) of the area to check whether the suspected persons used internet to communicate instead of regular cellular call. They are also checking CCTV footage of the nearby hotels.

The dump data of mobile calls, which were active hours before and after the blast, are also being examined.

The agencies are collecting data from the cab services of the persons who were dropped in the nearby area of the spot just before the incident happened. Initial investigations revealed that the IED was planted in a flower pot on the median near Jindal House on APJ Abdul Kalam road outside the Israeli embassy.

A burnt scarf has been recovered from the spot, which has sent for forensic examination, official sources said, adding that a screenshot of Telegram application is circulating where the Jaish-Ul-Hind is allegedly taking the responsibility of the attack, however, its authenticity could not be confirmed.

The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi blast Israeli Embassy Israel Embassy blast Delhi blast sit
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp