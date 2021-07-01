STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Laxmi Nagar market shut over Covid norm violations; traders hit out at government

District administration orders closure of cluster of markets, saying shopkeepers, vendors and public are not following behaviour protocols

Published: 01st July 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the deserted Laxmi Nagar main market after it was ordered closed till July 5 for violation of Covid-19 norms on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The East Delhi district administration has ordered to shut a cluster of markets in the Laxmi Nagar area after observing violations of coronavirus protocol.

As per the order issued by the district magistrate (DM) on Tuesday, Laxmi Nagar main market — from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School including bazaars in Kishan Kunj, Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagat Ram Park, and Guru Ramdas Nagar will remain closed till July 5. 

The decision to reintroduce restrictions was taken after the administration found that the traders and shopkeepers couldn’t take appropriate measures as the markets received heavy footfall on Sunday (June 27).  

This is the first instance during the unlock process, which began a month ago, that the markets in the national capital have been closed due to Covid guidelines violation. 

“As per SDM Preet Vihar’s report, markets shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in the main bazaar, Laxmi Nagar is not following the Covid appropriate behaviour… the guidelines/directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in the Main Bazaar, Laxmi Nagar which may cause super spreading of the coronavirus. The Market Welfare Association has failed to ensure the strict compliance of guidelines of Covid-19,” said the order issued by DM (east) Sonika Singh, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for the East district. 

As per DDMA orders, it is the duty of traders and shopkeepers to maintain Covid protocols. The restrictions are applicable to all shops except those dealing with essential goods and services.

Upset with the order, traders and shopkeepers made a representation before the DM seeking immediate removal of the restriction. Their delegation was led by Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Kumar Verma. 

“Illegal vendors and encroachers are the main reason for undue crowding in the markets and they don’t follow social distancing norms. It is the administration’s duty to take action against them. Instead, the district administration is punishing shopkeepers and traders, who have no control over them. I have asked to reconsider their decision within 24 hours,” said Verma.    

Rajender Kumar, SDM, Preet Vihar, said that the markets would remain closed till July 5 as per the order and no decision had been taken on representation made by the members of the market association.   

