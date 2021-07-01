STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: ‘Well-educated’ thieves arrested for stealing over 300 luxurious cars and motorbikes

The accused has been identified as Tadris Syed alias Alex (31) who is a resident of Imphal in Manipur.

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has busted an interstate gang of auto thieves and arrested two people for stealing over 300 luxurious cars and motorbikes. The Mama-Bhanja gang used to sell these cars and bikes in Manipur.

The two accused arrested by police are highly educated with masters degree and pursuing PhD. The accused has been identified as Tadris Syed alias Alex (31) who is a resident of Imphal in Manipur. He has completed graduation from Delhi University’s Hindu College and PG from the Aligarh Muslim University.

He was fond of lavish lifestyle but his parent could not provide him enough money, so he joined the gang to earn quick money.  

The other arrested accused is Abung Mehtab (29)- a resident of Lilong district in Manipur.

He has completed his PhD in Sociology from Manipur University and has also qualified the NET exam. 12 stolen luxury cars were recovered from their possession in Manipur. 

“We received information that a key member of this cartel who used to steal luxurious cars and specifically expensive Bullet motorcycles is staying at Hotel Silicon in Paharganj. Accordingly, a team was formed and the accused were arrested after a raid,” said DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap. 

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that they along with his associates used to come to Delhi by flight from Imphal and steal luxury cars and expensive bikes.

They used to drive them to Imphal and deliver them to Jiten and Juma Khan- both residents of Manipur, said police.

