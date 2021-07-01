Four killed in cylinder blast in Delhi's Shahdara

By Express News Service

A 45-year-old woman, two of her sons and a daughter died of suffocation on Wednesday when a fire broke out at their Shahdara residence following an LPG cylinder explosion, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

According to the DFS, a call about a cylinder blast in Farsh Bazaar area was received around midnight on Tuesday and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A portion of the roof collapsed due to the explosion, officials said, adding that a gas stove repair shop was located in the front portion of the house.