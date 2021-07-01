STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six deaths and 94 fresh COVID cases in Delhi, over two lakh vaccinated for third day in a row

The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.  The recoveries outnumbered new cases again, with 240 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health bulletin said.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s Covid-19 case count increased to 14,34,188 on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Wednesday reported 94 fresh coronavirus cases and six more fatalities, according to the Delhi health bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 101 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four deaths on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s Covid-19 case count increased to 14,34,188 on Wednesday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 24,977, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

According to Wednesday’s health bulletin, a total of 79,935 tests, including 56,899 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The number of active cases in the city decreased to 1,379 from 1,531 on Tuesday. A total of 14,07,832 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi, it said.

The number of patients under home isolation dropped to 329 from 456 on Tuesday while the number of containment zones fell to 1,599 from 1,643 the previous day, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, vaccination in Delhi has gained pace with over two lakh people being inoculated daily for three days in a row, senior AAP leader Atishi said on Wednesday.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said a total of 2,03,035 doses were administered in Delhi on Tuesday, out of which approximately 1.5 lakh were given to those in the 18-44 age group.

"Currently, the speed of vaccination is increasing at a fast pace due to vaccine availability for the 18-44 age group. Yesterday was the third consecutive day when more than 2 lakh doses were administered in the capital. The speed of the second dose of vaccination is also increasing as over 37,000 people received their second jab on Tuesday," said Atishi.

In the past month or so, the speed of the second dose of vaccination had declined due to the increase in the gap between the two jabs of Covishield.

But now those who were due for the second dose of Covishield are getting themselves vaccinated, she noted.

The central government had extended the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine from six-eight weeks to 12-16 weeks following recommendations by an expert panel in May.

Delhi has received four lakh Covishield doses on Tuesday, taking the available stock to 7,64,000 doses.

"At the current speed of vaccination when we are vaccinating over two lakh people a day, the stock will last for three days," Atishi said and requested the central government to maintain regular and consistent supply of vaccines for the national capital.

(With PTI Inputs)

