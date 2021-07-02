STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Alleged assault of Anshu Prakash: Abide by your duty to be fair, SC tells Delhi Police

The HC had set aside a sessions court order rejecting the plea of Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to provide the witness statement in the 2018 alleged assault of Prakash.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the Delhi Police challenging the Delhi High Court order which allowed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea to provide statement of witnesses in the 2018 alleged assault of then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. 

“It is the basic principle of natural justice. It is common sense that the accused must have the copy. It might be a political hot potato, but legally, it is nothing. It is not worth it lingering on this matter. It is a good view of the High Court and it is in the interest of liberty and we will affirm it,” said a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud to ASG Aman Lekhi appearing for the Delhi Police and tried hard to persuade the Judges, but was told that the case does not hold merit. 

“The Investigating agency must also abide by the duty to be fair. This is not an oral statement that has been recorded in the case diary, this is a written statement and it will not be fair to the accused to not give it to them. If there is something that will benefit the accused, they are entitled to access it.” 

“The purpose of the criminal justice administration is not to convict people but to allow criminal justice to run a fair course. Leave it there, there is nothing in this matter,” the bench observed. 

Last year, the Delhi High Court had set aside a sessions court order rejecting the plea of Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, to provide the statement of one of the witnesses in the 2018 alleged assault of Prakash, who was then chief secretary. 

The Delhi Police challenged the order in Supreme Court arguing that police diary cannot be given to the accused.

Pleading that the High Court order will have a huge impact, the police appealed that such request should not be allowed by the court.

The criminal case relates to an alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19, 2018.

It is the basic principle of natural justice, it is common sense that the accused must have the copy. It might be a political hot potato, but legally, it is nothing. It is not worth it lingering on this matter

Supreme Court bench

The investigating agency must also abide by the duty to be fair.

The purpose of criminal justice administration is not to convict people but to allow criminal justice to run a fair course.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anshu Prakash Supreme Court Delhi High Court Delhi Police Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp