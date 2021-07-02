STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid crisis widened learning gap, Delhi schools need to adopt novel approaches: Sisodia

With schools closed for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and parents have observed huge learning gaps in the students.

Manish Sisodia launches construction of a school at Nasirpur. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the pandemic has widened the learning gap in students and to reduce this learning gap, schools have to urgently adopt novel approaches. 

“We have to decide whether we should continue to teach our children using archaic approaches or really teach them how to learn,” he said during an event at IP University. 

Speaking on the need to adopt diverse approaches to learning during the Covid-era, Sisodia said, “The education sector has incurred maximum loss due to the pandemic. Reducing the learning gap is a very difficult mission to undertake, but is an important one.”

He said that currently, two methods of teaching are adopted in higher education across the world — teaching contents from 4-5 books and teaching children by taking samples from some part of the content in books.

“While the first method is adopted in most universities in our country, the second method is mostly adopted in developed countries. Covid-19 has challenged us to adopt the second method of teaching and teach students how to learn.” 

New placement centre at IP varsity

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid foundation stone for construction of a school at South West Delhi’s Nasirpur and a new Placement Centre,

Open Theatre and Auditorium at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University 

