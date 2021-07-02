Dedicated wards for kids to fight third wave as Delhi gears up for future COVID outbreaks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The three municipal corporations of Delhi are planning to set up dedicated Covid care facilities for children as part of their preparations to deal with a possible third wave.

Municipal officials said that it is being anticipated that the third wave of the pandemic will affect children, so arrangements are being made to avoid any crisis-like situation.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to convert its Mrs Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital into a dedicated child Covid-19 care facility.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is exploring the possibilities of setting up special child care wards at its Tilak Nagar Hospital. The East Delhi civic body will create two child Covid care wards at its Swami Dayanand Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

“We have decided to convert Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital into a dedicated Covid-19 facility for children. Initially we will dedicate 70 beds to Covid care of children. All these beds will be equipped with oxygen support,” a North DMC official said.

Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital is a 200-bed facility located near Ajmeri Gate in Old Delhi.

It is likely to take a month to make the hospital a dedicated child Covid care facility and regular meetings are being held for the purpose, the official said.

“We will also set up an oxygen plant there which will cater to the needs of the hospital. Other maternity services which are currently being offered at the hospital will be shifted to Kasturba Hospital near Jama Masjid,” he said.

A senior official of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said the civic body would allot two wards at Swami Dayanand Hospital for child Covid care.

“Chances of children getting infected in the third wave are high so we are planning to dedicate two wards with a capacity of 30-40 beds. All these beds will have oxygen supply,” the official said.