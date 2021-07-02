STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Dedicated wards for kids to fight third wave as Delhi gears up for future COVID outbreaks

Three municipal corporations will set up exclusive Covid facilities, including beds with oxygen supply, for children

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The three municipal corporations of Delhi are planning to set up dedicated Covid care facilities for children as part of their preparations to deal with a possible third wave.

Municipal officials said that it is being anticipated that the third wave of the pandemic will affect children, so arrangements are being made to avoid any crisis-like situation.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to convert its Mrs Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital into a dedicated child Covid-19 care facility.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is exploring the possibilities of setting up special child care wards at its Tilak Nagar Hospital. The East Delhi civic body will create two child Covid care wards at its Swami Dayanand Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

“We have decided to convert Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital into a dedicated Covid-19 facility for children. Initially we will dedicate 70 beds to Covid care of children. All these beds will be equipped with oxygen support,” a North DMC official said.

Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital is a 200-bed facility located near Ajmeri Gate in Old Delhi.

It is likely to take a month to make the hospital a dedicated child Covid care facility and regular meetings are being held for the purpose, the official said.

“We will also set up an oxygen plant there which will cater to the needs of the hospital. Other maternity services which are currently being offered at the hospital will be shifted to Kasturba Hospital near Jama Masjid,” he said.

A senior official of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said the civic body would allot two wards at Swami Dayanand Hospital for child Covid care.

“Chances of children getting infected in the third wave are high so we are planning to dedicate two wards with a capacity of 30-40 beds. All these beds will have oxygen supply,” the official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mrs Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital Covid-19 North Delhi Municipal Corporation South Delhi Municipal Corporation Tilak Nagar Hospital Swami Dayanand Hospital in Dilshad Garden
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp