Delhi: Underground parking lot coming up at Metro station on the Grey Line

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is building an underground integrated parking facility at its upcoming Dhansa Bus Stand station on the Grey Line.

This will be integrated with the main station and allow commuters to park vehicles and directly enter the concourse of the station.

Officials said this is the only underground station on the entire Metro network, with an underground floor dedicated for parking of cars and two-wheelers.

The station situated on the 1.8 km Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand stretch is a four-level underground structure, where the platform is designed at the bottom (at an approximate depth of 18 metres).

The concourse is next and then an entire floor for parking above it, with the roof level at the top (ground level), said officials.

DMRC said the parking lot is equipped with facilities such as entry and exit ramps, lifts, staircases and escalators through which vehicle users will enter the concourse.

There will be parking space for about 110 cars and 185 two-wheelers.

In future, there would also be provision for property development activities at the ground level. As of now, no deadline has been set for this parking lot to be completed.