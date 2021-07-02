Heatwave drives Delhi’s peak power demand beyond 7,000 MW, highest in 2021 so far

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With no immediate respite from severe heatwave, the city’s peak power demand crossed 7,000 MW on Thursday afternoon, the highest in the season so far.

The demand reached 7,026 MW at 3.30 pm. Delhi’s peak power demand also crossed the season’s previous peak of 6,921 MW, recorded just a day earlier on June 30.

This is only the third year in Delhi’s power history that the peak power demand has crossed 7,000 MW.

In 2018, the peak power demand had crossed 7,000 MW for the first time, clocking 7016 MW. In 2019, it peaked at 7,409 MW.

This year, Delhi’s peak power demand has already crossed last year’s peak of 6,314 MW on 6 occasions (July 1, June 30, 29, 28, 24, 23).

The BSES discoms successfully met the peak demand in their areas, officials said.

Because of the Covid-induced curbs and the weather, Delhi’s peak power demand this year is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that there is no chance of Delhi and its neighbouring areas receiving monsoon rains till July 7.

The Met office further said that after July 7, the region will witness below-normal rainfall till the middle of this month.

The last time the monsoon arrived so late in Delhi was in 2012.

“Due to likely dry westerly/southwesterly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heatwave conditions will persist in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north West Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days,” the Met office said.