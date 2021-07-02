STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Heatwave drives Delhi’s peak power demand beyond 7,000 MW, highest in 2021 so far

The demand reached 7,026 MW at 3.30 pm. Delhi’s peak power demand also crossed the season’s previous peak of 6,921 MW, recorded just a day earlier on June 30.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters cool themselves in a pond as Delhi reels under heatwave on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With no immediate respite from severe heatwave, the city’s peak power demand crossed 7,000 MW on Thursday afternoon, the highest in the season so far.

The demand reached 7,026 MW at 3.30 pm. Delhi’s peak power demand also crossed the season’s previous peak of 6,921 MW, recorded just a day earlier on June 30.

This is only the third year in Delhi’s power history that the peak power demand has crossed 7,000 MW.

In 2018, the peak power demand had crossed 7,000 MW for the first time, clocking 7016 MW. In 2019, it peaked at 7,409 MW.

This year, Delhi’s peak power demand has already crossed last year’s peak of 6,314 MW on 6 occasions (July 1, June 30, 29, 28, 24, 23).

The BSES discoms  successfully met the peak demand in their areas, officials said.

Because of the Covid-induced curbs and the weather, Delhi’s peak power demand this year is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that there is no chance of Delhi and its neighbouring areas receiving monsoon rains till July 7.

The Met office further said that after July 7, the region will witness below-normal rainfall till the middle of this month.

The last time the monsoon arrived so late in Delhi was in 2012.

“Due to likely dry westerly/southwesterly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heatwave conditions will persist in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north West Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days,” the Met office said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSES Delhi Summer Delhi Heat Wave
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp