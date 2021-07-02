STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In relief to parents, order issued for 15 per cent cut in fees of Delhi private schools

If the monthly fee of the school in the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 3,000, the schools are entitled to collect Rs 2,550 per month after deduction of 15 per cent. 

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a big relief to parents of private school students, the Delhi government has directed all private schools to charge fees on monthly basis, only under approved heads, but with a 15 per cent deduction for 2021-2022 academic year.

This comes after the Delhi High Court issued an order in this regard. 

According to the order issued by the Private branch of Directorate of Education (DoE), if the monthly fee of the school in the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 3,000, the schools are entitled to collect Rs 2,550 per month after deduction of 15 per cent. 

“If a school has collected fee in excess to the direction, the same shall be refunded to the parents or adjusted in the subsequent month,” read the order.  

Besides, the schools have also been asked to not stop children from attending online classes or any kind of school activities, in case if parents are unable to pay the fees.

Strict action will be taken if any school is found violating the rules. 

“The order to deduct the fees by 15 per cent as directed by the High Court has been carried out to prevent profiteering in times of Covd-19. This order is applicable to all the 460 schools who petitioned the High Court,” said the statement.

