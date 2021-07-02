STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi starts administering Sputnik V vaccine

In a statement on Thursday, the private hospital informed that it has started administering the Russian vaccine to the public in a staged manner. 

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After pushing back the roll out of Sputnik V vaccine by almost 10 days, the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here has started administering it to the public from June 30.

In a statement on Thursday, the private hospital informed that it has started administering the Russian vaccine to the public in a staged manner. 

“As of today, around 1,000 persons have been administered the vaccine,” said officials from the Indraprastha Apollo in a statement.

“Spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V are currently restricted and we are encouraging beneficiaries to register and take appointments through the CoWIN app,” it added.

The Russian vaccine was scheduled to be available from June 20 at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, but the date was pushed back.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched the Sputnik V vaccine in India and the first phase of a limited pilot vaccination programme had started on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Visakhapatnam by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

A single dose of the vaccine would cost Rs 1,145 as set by the central government.

Apart from Apollo Hospitals, another private hospital Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital was also scheduled to provide the vaccine.

According to a Fortis Healthcare official, the hospital chain started providing Sputnik V jabs last week at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

"In order to accelerate the vaccination drive, we are introducing the vaccine at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur from Friday. We have received a good response and a total of 2,193 people have been vaccinated till now," he said.

The official said Fortis Healthcare has received fresh supplies of Sputnik V which will help it ramp up the inoculation drive.

A hospital source said there had been some delay in vaccine supply and it could be linked to the increase in cases in Russia.

The country has started a large-scale vaccination drive for its population.

Fortis Healthcare had earlier announced that it will start administering the two-dose Russian vaccine at its Gurugram and Mohali facilities from June 19.

An official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi said the hospital will receive Sputnik V doses from Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in India, in three to four days.

Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans.

The two doses, given 21 days apart, are different and not interchangeable.

The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose.

The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose.

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the vaccine and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing it globally.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia.

Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.

According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Sputnik V vaccine CoWIN
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp