STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

INTERVIEW | Delhi-based entrepreneur Rakesh Das making hobbies work through Klapus

Klapus is a platform where you can share your videos and learn a wide range of skills from experts in fields such as music, dance, fitness and sports.

Published: 02nd July 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Before the pandemic struck, many Indian households were warming up to the idea of careers for their children that didn’t follow the normal doctor-engineer ideal, including in the field of entertainment.

However, following Covid19, people are hesitant to seek careers in the entertainment industry because the costs are high, and there is doubt as to whether the kids will be able to achieve their goals even after paying the fee through their nose.

To relive the passion Klapus’s founder, Delhi-based entrepreneur Rakesh Das, has introduced a subscription-based learning model.

Klapus, which began associating with experts and audiences in June, is a platform where you can share your videos and learn a wide range of skills from experts in fields such as music, dance, fitness and sports.

Rakesh Das

Excerpts from an interview:

Take us through the journey of Klapus, from its inception to execution?

Once we were watching Coke Studio, and while the 20 minutes were just awesome, only the lead artists got all the credits.

We realised that background artists and musicians don’t get that sort of fame.

We thought that if they could really teach then imagine the level of talent we will get in the future.

Also, the real artists get exposure by sharing knowledge. But at the same time, the costs are high, and not everyone can afford it.

Even if you want to learn a simple guitar you have to pay thousands to the instructor.

Also, after the pandemic, parents are not so keen on letting children choose these uncertain fields. We thought if we make the learning system affordable then at least students or even older people can pursue thei r passion.

What is the gamut of skills the platform covers?

We cover everything from music; dance; song (Vocal); yoga and fitness; cooking; makeup; photography; painting; graphics and UI/UX Design; even magic.

How many users (learners as well as experts) are on the platform?

We launched on June 7, and then updated the app. In 14 days we received 1800+ installations and 206 subscribers. We have now associated with two schools to groom students from the initial stage.

We are also requesting schools to add CCA in their syllabus. As of now, there are 27 qualified experts on board.

Which courses are seeing the most traction?

We are getting maximum subscription in music and dance i.e., almost 65 per cent of the total subscribers are for these courses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Klapus Rakesh Das
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp