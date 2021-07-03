COVID survivor account: 'I was a little worried for my family’

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

It was the last week of April. My grandfather had got himself vaccinated and he got a fever post that, which was normal for all of us.

But then, his fever didn’t go down and upon testing, we found out that he had got Covid-19.

Following that, the rest of us - my mother, grandmother and I - also got infected. The only person who didn’t get infected was my brother.

For me, it started with a throat infection and a mild fever.

As the days proceeded, fever kept on increasing persistently with cough and body ache.

After three days, on April 27, I got the Covid Test done through home sample collection and I got the report within the next 48 hours; it was positive. It was at a time when the second wave was at its peak, and so was a depressing time for all of us.

The rest of the family members had got the first dose of the vaccine, and that is why the virus didn’t affect them much.

But coping with the disease was very difficult for me because my temperature was not normal for 11 days.

On doctor’s recommendation, I also got other tests done like D-Dimer, CRP, CT-Scan, B-12, Blood Test and Haemogram Test. I started taking Kadha three-four times a day along with steam in four hours, but when my condition deteriorated I was recommended a nebuliser every four hours.

My oxygen level had dropped to 70 with fever reaching 103-104. That is why I was put on oxygen cylinders but the infection was uncontrollable at home, so my brother decided to take me to the hospital.

We waited for quite a few hours but could not find any bed in Delhi. So, we went to Ghaziabad, UP, where we finally got a bed in the Covid ward, after waiting for a long time.

The doctor had prescribed me a lot of medicines, including Doxy, Cefakind CV 500 mg, Limsee, Zinc 50 mg, Montair LC, Dolo 650 mg, Ivermectin 12 mg, Fabiflu 400 mg, and Pantociddsr.

Also, I was on steroids for a whole month.While we had kept a nurse for our parents at home, and relatives helped them with the essentials from outside, my brother stayed there for me at the hospital.

I didn’t lose my sense of taste and smell. So, I relied on regular home food, and kept a high-protein diet along with fruits high in Vitamin-C.

I avoided cold items such as curd or buttermilk and any kind of fried foods.

The initial three-four days were difficult in the hospital as I was low on energy and my oxygen levels were also dropping.

But after that I would pass time by watching movies on Netflix and talking to my parents and relatives over the phone.

We got great help from both maternal and paternal relatives, but, it was a difficult time for me personally.

Whenever I used to think that I was getting better, the next day I would feel extreme weakness and breathlessness.

My reports were not normal. And as we were hearing about the rising number of deaths, I was a little worried for my family.

Although my reports came negative after 17 days and I came home. But my body is not the same as it used to be, my physical strength has declined. I hope it gets better with time.

Sanchit Khurana is the owner of Asmisonic Industries.

As told to Nikita Sharma.