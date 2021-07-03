STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police chief directs officials to focus on anti-terror measures ahead of Independence Day

The CP also asked senior officers to reactivate the 'eyes and ears' scheme for gathering information and keeping vigil over suspicious and nefarious activities.

Published: 03rd July 2021 10:01 PM

Independence Day

Indian national flag flutters atop the historic Red Fort on the eve of 74th Independence Day in New Delhi Friday. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava on Saturday held his first crime-review meeting directed the force to focus on anti-terror measures ahead of Independence Day, officials said.

Emphasising that visibility and accessibility are key to policing, he directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to intensify the inspection of hotels and guest houses, to carry out verification of tenants and domestic help and check second-hand car-dealers and cyber cafes, they said.

The CP also asked senior officers to reactivate the 'eyes and ears' scheme for gathering information and keeping vigil over suspicious and nefarious activities.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said: "In view of a possible third wave, CP has asked the DCPs to not let their guard down and ensure that steps are taken to implement Covid appropriate behavior in all public places."

"Against the backdrop of reports of surging crowds in some prominent markets, he directed the DCPs to seek proactive involvement of the stake holders like market and resident welfare associations to implement the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) guidelines."

The police chief urged his field functionaries to dominate the streets to keep the city spaces free of notorious elements and street criminals for the safety of women, children and law abiding citizens.

"Be visible and accessible. Let notoriety get a taste of the law. The rule of law has to be enforced in letter and in spirit," Srivastava told the DCPs.

Appreciating the launch of public grievance redressal interface Jan Sunwai, he said the public needed to be properly heard for appropriate action.

ACPs (Assistant Commissioners of Police) of Sub-Divisions shall remain available during the notified public hearing time.

Biswal quoted the police chief as saying that it will remain a regular practice, in addition to day-to-day grievance redressal at police stations.

During the meeting, all DCPs were asked to exercise proper supervision over the functioning of Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS) to register grievances online or offline, an initiative by the Vigilance Wing, the officer added.

Srivastava took additional charge as the commissioner of the Delhi Police on Wednesday after the retirement of incumbent S N Shrivastava.

