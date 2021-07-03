STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Youth Congress stages protest over rising prices of gas cylinders

National President of Youth Congress Srinivas BV said people were 'crying tears of inflation' while buying LPG.

Published: 03rd July 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Youth Congress activists Protesting against the LPG and Petrol price hike in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Youth Congress activists Protesting against the LPG and Petrol price hike in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress on Saturday staged a protest outside the Union Petroleum Ministry here against the rising prices of gas cylinders.

National President of Youth Congress Srinivas BV said people were "crying tears of inflation" while buying LPG.

"The people of the country are saying - take back such 'good days' and give us back our 'bad days'. The countrymen are compulsorily paying the price of so called 'acche din' by buying expensive items. The countrymen want freedom from such so-called 'acche din'," a statement quoting the youth Congress leader said.

He added that the people of the country were facing "extreme unemployment, economic helplessness and high inflation".

"In such a situation, instead of giving relief to the people, the government is grinding the people by trapping them in the wheel of inflation," he said.

On Thursday, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 25.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

A subsidised and non-subsidised cylinder now costs Rs 834.50 in Delhi.

"During the Modi government, the prices of domestic gas cylinders have increased by up to Rs 140 in the last six months. What is the Modi government punishing the public for," Srinivas BV claimed.

gas cylinders gas cylinders price Youth Congress inflation
