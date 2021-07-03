STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

East Delhi civic body to set up 782 help centres to access online services

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal said these centres will be of help to people who do not have the devices to access the online services or are not tech savvy.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to set up 782 help centres at its 64 wards to assist the residents to access its online services like property tax submission and applications for birth and death certificates.

Officials said these centres will work as common service centres (CSC) and function on the lines of small scale cyber-cafes, where people can go to avail the benefits of online services of the civic body at a nominal fee.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal said these centres will be of help to people who do not have the devices to access the online services or are not tech savvy.

For instance, citizens will have to pay Rs 10 for registration of birth certificates, Rs 30 for tehbazari, Rs 50 for submission of property tax, Rs 80 for renewal of health trade licence and factory licence along with fixed municipal fees prescribed by the EDMC for the various services.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said many people face difficulties in availing the benefits of online services.

These centres will be able to help them. With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Delhi Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp