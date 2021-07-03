East Delhi civic body to set up 782 help centres to access online services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to set up 782 help centres at its 64 wards to assist the residents to access its online services like property tax submission and applications for birth and death certificates.

Officials said these centres will work as common service centres (CSC) and function on the lines of small scale cyber-cafes, where people can go to avail the benefits of online services of the civic body at a nominal fee.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal said these centres will be of help to people who do not have the devices to access the online services or are not tech savvy.

For instance, citizens will have to pay Rs 10 for registration of birth certificates, Rs 30 for tehbazari, Rs 50 for submission of property tax, Rs 80 for renewal of health trade licence and factory licence along with fixed municipal fees prescribed by the EDMC for the various services.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said many people face difficulties in availing the benefits of online services.

These centres will be able to help them. With PTI inputs