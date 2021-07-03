STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli takes to Twitter over poor services at Delhi Airport

Expressing displeasure over lack of certain facilities like proper seating arrangements, Rajamouli on Friday said he had seen stray dogs loitering at the hangar and exit gate.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:37 AM

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Telugu film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli complained about “poor” services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, the airport authorities said they were taking steps to address the issue.

“Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by Lufthansa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT-PCR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service,” he tweeted.

His next tweet said that he was surprised to find stray dogs at the airport.

“And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again, not a great first impression of India for foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you….,” tweeted the director of Baahubali, a mega blockbuster released in 2015.

Delhi Airport is being managed by infra major GMR Group. Responding to the matter, an official said the concerns raised by the filmmaker were addressed.

“Dear Mr Rajamouli, thank you for your valuable feedback and this provides us the opportunity for improvement. We have desks at the designated areas for RT-PCR-related purposes; however, increased number of desks and visibility at other locations will improve experience on arrival and our team is looking into this on an urgent basis,” the airport authority tweeted.

