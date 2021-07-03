STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Happiness Curriculum in Delhi schools positively changed lives’: Manish Sisodia

The Deputy CM also met a panel of international experts to discuss Delhi’s experience and the best international practices on social-emotional learning. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:30 AM

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others listen as students share their experiences about Happiness Curriculum in government schools at a function on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday celebrated ‘Happiness Utsav 2021’, marking the third anniversary of the Happiness Curriculum.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with students, teachers and parents to learn about positive changes that the curriculum has brought about in their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said: “It is a great joy to hear that the Happiness Curriculum has brought about a change in the lives of children, their families and also their teachers. If there have been any significant change amongst the children due to the Happiness Classes in just 2-3 years, in the coming ten years the children will adopt happiness in their life fully and it will grow to become an important component of their everyday life. These are the real happiness agents and will bring a sea change in the society.”

Happiness Curriculum was launched on July 2, 2018 by Dalai Lama. It has been running from Nursery to Class 8 in Delhi government schools.

The event also saw interaction of the deputy chief minister with students, their parents and teachers.Sparsh Aggarwal, a Class 7 student at VKSSV, Kalkaji shared her experiences from happiness classes and said that she learned how one should never give up on their efforts despite persistent challenges.

Sparsh’s mother said her daughter and she have come closer since the beginning of the happiness classes.

