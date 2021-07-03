STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCDs ‘looting’ doctors via garbage charges, says AAP

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that doctors will now have to pay an additional fee of Rs 24,000 annually for the removal of garbage.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporations of implementing ‘irrational’ taxes and fees for doctors regarding garbage removal outside clinics.

Each doctor’s clinic will now have to pay Rs 30,000 annually to the MCD for garbage removal as an additional fee of Rs 24,000 has been introduced alongside the previous annual fee of Rs 6,000.

“It is ridiculous and condemnable that the MCD has stooped down to loot people with irrational taxes and fees. AAP demands rollback of MCD’s irrational fees and taxes. BJP is counting its last days in the MCD that they know that Delhi’s people will not elect it again in the MCD” said Bhardwaj.

The new tax that has been introduced under the name of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, he said, adding that  the ‘nasty’ present was given to doctors on Doctor’s Day. 

MCD has also introduced a new Professional Tax under which every professional will have to pay a tax. 

“They (BJP) are not sparing any section. MCD is harassing people and using the exercise of arm twisting” added the AAP leader.

AAP adds ‘yellow’ to hoarding, posters

Aam Aadmi Party’s theme of ‘blue-white’ colours changed with the reintroduction of yellow in the hoardings and posters.

According to spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, yellow is the colour of Mustard crop and that is all there is to it.

However, the AAP is contesting elections in Punjab and it seens the colour of ‘sarson’ is a way of standing out to the public of that state where farming is a major occupation. 

