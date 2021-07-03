STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
R-Day violence: Delhi court extends interim protection given to alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana

Published: 03rd July 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Lakha Sidhana

Activist Lakha Sidhana (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Saying it would "not intervene in things where fundamental rights are involved", a Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection given to alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in connection with the violence in Red Fort on Republic Day.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau directed Delhi Police to not arrest Sidhana till July 20.

The court also said it does not want a "Jail Bharo Andolan" to start.

Sidhana, who was earlier granted protection till July 3, has been directed to join the probe.

"We do not want Jail Bharo Andolan to start. These are political issues. If they (protesters) wanted to highlight the issue, are they wrong? I will not intervene in things where fundamental rights are involved," the judge said while granting him relief.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

Fearing arrest, Sidhana, through his advocates Jaspreet Singh Rai and Jasdeep Dhillon, moved Delhi's Tis Hazari court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

His counsel asserted that he has no role to no role to play in the incident.

Public Prosecutor Pankaj Bhatia, representing the police, told the court that Sidhana had invited the protesters to the Red Fort and is one of the main conspirators in the case.

The prosecutor said he stayed outside the fort area when the violence took place, to which the judge said, "If his presence is not there, then we cannot do anything about it. Interim protection extended till July 20."

Sidhana had earlier denied involvement in the Republic Day violence.

According to the police, he has almost 20 cases registered against him, including that of robbery, murder, and assault on police.

