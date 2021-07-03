STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rain provides relief after heatwave pushes Delhi's power demand to new peak

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that the city managed to meet the peak demand without any power cuts.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi received some respite and rainfall in the evening. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a heat wave scorched the national capital for the fourth straight day, Delhi’s peak power demand scaled a new high of 7,323 MW on Friday afternoon.

However, later in the day, the national capital got some much-needed relief after parts of the city received rainfall. The season’s earlier peak of 7,026 MW was registered on Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that the city managed to meet the peak demand without any power cuts.

“Despite a sharp increase in electricity demand, Delhi has managed it well. No power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply,” he tweeted.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain too congratulated the city’s power sector.

“Delhi successfully met its highest electricity peak demand of 7323 MW today. Heartiest congratulations to the Delhi power sector for this achievement,” the minister tweeted.

Last year, the peak power demand of the city was 6,314 MW on June 29. The all-time high peak power demand of 7,409 MW was recorded in Delhi on July 2, 2019.BSES discoms — BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) — successfully met the peak power demand of 3,079 MW and 1,640 MW, respectively, in their areas, a spokesperson of the power utility said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited successfully met the peak power demand of 2,104 MW, the highest so far this season, on Friday afternoon without any network constraint and power outage, a TPDDL spokesperson said.

In the evening, dark grey clouds swarmed Delhi, as cool, gusty winds barrelled through the capital, bringing the mercury down by a few notches. 

The maximum temperature was recorded at 41.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Friday morning was at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 25 per cent. 

The monitoring station at Palam recorded 26 mm rain, Lodhi Road 2.5 mm, and Safdarjung 0.4 mm precipitation, the meteorological office said.

Cloudy skies and light rain are predicted for Saturday.

However, the relief is likely to be short-lived. The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 40 degrees Celsius from Sunday to Wednesday next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSES Yamuna Power Limited BSES Rajdhani Power Limited Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited Delhi Rains Delhi Heatwave
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp