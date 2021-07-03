Uptick in COVID positivity as Delhi reports 93 fresh cases; over 18 lakh fully vaccinated

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 93 new cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent.

It had recorded four deaths and 91 cases on Thursday with 0.12 per cent positivity rate.With the fresh cases on Friday, Delhi’s Covid-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,374.

The death toll stands at 24,983, the latest health department bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.The number of active cases in the city decreased to 1,041 from 1,357 on Thursday.

As many as 407 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

A total of 14,08,350 patients have recovered from the viral disease, the bulletin said.

The number of patients under home isolation saw a minor drop to 313 from 314 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones fell to 1288 from 1,349 the previous day.

As many as 18,36 644 people in the national capital have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.

The city has administered a total of 80,51,352 vaccine jabs so far, of which 62,14,708 are first doses.

Over 1,57,719 people were vaccinated on Thursday, including 1,25,761 beneficiaries who received the first dose and 31,958 the second dose, the bulletin stated.

On Thursday, 1,08,586 people in the 18-44 group received their first dose while 2,657 received their final dose of the Covid vaccine.

In the 45-plus age group, 16,790 beneficiaries received their first dose and 27,733 were given the second dose.

The city has a stock of 5,79,000 vaccines, which include 2,23,000 shots of Covaxin and 3,56,000 of Covishield.

The stock may last for another three days.

According to official data, the vaccination programme is running at 1374 centres with a capacity of administering 2,26,552 vaccine doses daily.

(With PTI Inputs)