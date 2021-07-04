Around 50 per cent MCD schools not maintaining pupil-teacher ratio mandated by RTE Act: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost 50 per cent of MCD-run schools in Delhi are not following the Right to Education (RTE) Act’s pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) mandate, while 98 per cent of Delhi government schools are maintaining it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

Citing the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus 2019-20 report, released by the Union education ministry, Sisodia said the poor PTR in schools run by BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) is bringing down the overall PTR in the city schools.

“The BJP government at the Centre has corroborated that BJP-ruled MCDs have made a mess of the MCD schools. The mismanagement is so stark that the MCD schools are considered the worst in the country. This is tarnishing the image of Delhi. The BJP, with its poor governance and incompetence in the MCDs, has put the future of lakhs of children at risk,” Sisosia added.

He said 98 per cent of Delhi government schools have maintained the PTR as mandated by RTE. On the other hand, 58 per cent of the East MCD schools, 46 per cent of the North MCD schools and 39 per cent of the South MCD schools are not following the PTR, the deputy CM said.

“This establishes the fact that BJP-ruled MCDs are so incompetent that they have not been able to provide teachers to their students. This is putting Delhi’s reputation at stake. BJP leaders need to look beyond the WhatsApp university and feel ashamed of the deteriorating conditions of the MCD schools due to 20 years of mismanagement,” he said.