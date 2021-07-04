Active cases drop below 1000 in Delhi, lowest this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded 94 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven more fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent. The latest health department bulletin said the number of active cases in the national capital dropped to 992.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on Covid-19 and vaccination in India, Sunday’s number of active cases is the lowest since April 10 last year when there were 862 cases.

The national capital has recorded 14,34,554 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the bulletin said. The death toll stands at 24,995, it said.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 86 cases with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and five deaths. On Friday, the city saw 93 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and two deaths. The city had reported 59 cases, the lowest so far this year, and two deaths on Monday.

According to covid19India.org, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year. The bulletin said 75,133 tests, including 52,856 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day. There are 300 people under home isolation while the number of containment zones stands at 701, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Delhi vaccinated 1.61 lakh people against coronavirus on Saturday, of which around 40,000 beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the data provided by the city government on Sunday.

The city has provided 83.73 lakh vaccine jabs since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 19 lakh people have received both the doses.